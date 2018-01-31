Celebrities Will Wear Black to the BAFTA Awards to Support Time's Up

Support of the Time’s Up movement has been the most prominent theme on this year’s award season red carpets. Stars wore all-black at the Golden Globes and white roses at the Grammy Awards to stand in solidarity with the initiative and now the BAFTA Awards announced that attendees are also being urged to abide by a certain dress code.

According to WWD, members of the British film industry are encouraging attendees to follow the Golden Globes model by wearing all black outfits to the British award ceremony on February 18.

“Inspired by the TIME’S UP movement in the US, we are working to continue the incredible movement this side of the Atlantic,” a letter obtained by Page Six reads. “With BAFTA being the first major film awards ceremony in Europe this year, we feel it is important to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse.”

It continues: “This is why we are inviting you to wear black to the awards ceremony, to follow suit from our sisters who attended the Golden Globes. Wearing black is a strong, unifying and simple statement – a physical and visual representation of our solidarity with people across all industries who have experienced sexual harassment and abuse or have been held back due to an imbalance in power. It is also the easiest color for the majority to wear and feel comfortable in.”

The note also specifies that there will be special pins for men to wear to show their support. It also explains that the UK-based #TimesUp movement is being formed and will announce plans soon.

According to WWD, designers and stylists are scrambling to find black dresses for the stars. And since the show will take place during London Fashion Week, the pressure is really on.

Hollywood stylists also felt pressure when the Golden Globes dress code was announced in January, but many A-list attendees all found a suitable dress for the big night.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Time’s Up was formed in January by a group of over 300 prominent women in entertainment following the explosive news reports by the New York Times about sexual harassment and assault allegations against famed producer Harvey Weinstein and other prominent male figures in the industry including actor Kevin Spacey, filmmaker Brett Ratner, comedian Louis C.K. and music producer Russell Simmons among others.

The initiative was formed to fight systemic sexual harassment and workplace inequality and has created a legal defense fund to assist women in other industries which has raised over $19 million.