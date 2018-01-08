Venturelli/WireImage

Sunday night’s 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet was awash with black dresses and suits as Hollywood’s biggest celebrities took a stand for the Time’s Up movement, wearing the hue as a sign of solidarity against sexual harassment in the industry. But dresses weren’t the only aren’t the only way stars showed their support: they did so with in the details as well — and black nail polish made a statement on both women and men.

Kate Hudson, Debra Messing, Heidi Klum and more stars sported the shade — and as manicurist Tom Bachik says, his client, Klum, wore the color not just to match her dress, but also to stand up for the movement.

Sara De Boer/startraks

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

“Heidi wanted a black nail to go with the Time’s Up theme of the night. She usually goes for a nude nail or nail art for the red carpet, but tonight we kept it to a simple black nail,” he tells PeopleStyle.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The pro posted a photo of her look, writing, “Black Onyx” by @opi_products mani for @heidiklum in honor of #whywewearblack #timesup 🖤 #goldenglobes2018 #nailsbytombachik.”

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Inset: Getty

But women weren’t the only ones to go for the manicure shade. This Is Us star Chris Sullivan also rocked black nails with his black suit.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.