Celebrities Go on Nordstrom Shopping Spree After Donald Trump Slams the Brand on Twitter

Nordstrom has been making headlines ever since the retailer officially dropped Ivanka Trump’s clothing line last week. The retailer initially said it dropped the clothing line after poor performance; though Ivanka’s brand initially disputed that announcement, several other retailers appeared to also have severed ties with the clothing and accessories line.

Then on Wednesday President Donald Trump tweeted his displeasure with the fallout, writing, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom,” he tweeted. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

But it seems his attack backfired. Nordstrom’s stock rose yesterday following his combative tweet, ending 4 percent higher by day’s end. And an army of celebrities dropped a huge chunk of change in support of Nordstrom’s decision (and their enthusiasm might just make you want to grab your credit cards too!).

A Gay, a Muslim, and a Jew hit Nordstrom and then hit @WhiteHouse to give the finger to @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/kFu8qKvh0u — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 9, 2017

Chelsea Handler ended her shopping spree with a photoshoot in front of the White House alongside her friends, one of whom is a gay man, the other Muslim, according to her caption.

Hey! Guess who carries some really nice shoes- @nordstrom ! I'm getting these @sjpcollection , do you think they are too #Charlotte"???? 💗😉 A photo posted by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Kristin Davis is supporting the store and her Sex and the City costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, by buying some goods from her line, SJP.

It is a pleasure to stock up on my favorites tonight: @sjpcollection shoes and @narciso_rodriguez For Her fragrance on @nordstrom A photo posted by Jessica Seinfeld (@jessseinfeld) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

As did Jessica Seinfeld, who restocked her supply of SJP shoes and the Narciso Rodriguez fragrance “For Her.”

Rosie O’Donnell shared a snap of her purchase order, encouraging followers to “shop Nordstrom.”

I've never plugged a store but Nordstrom is great — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 8, 2017

Mia Farrow found herself “plugging” a store for the first time.

Hey @Nordstrom I am a huge fan and love to shop with you ! Even more so because you support love and kindness over racists. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) February 8, 2017

Beth Behrs thanked the store for “supporting love and kindness over racists.”

Just dropped a giant pile of money with @Nordstrom. Happy to spend my money with you. Off to @starbucks now! #grabyourwallet — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 9, 2017

Aisha Tyler is supporting the movement #grabyourwallet, which boycotts retailers carrying Ivanka’s line by “dropping a giant pile of money” at Nordstrom.

Been very into Nordstrom for a long time. Yah, I shopped there but in high school I used to really get down on the panini in their cafe. — Aidy Bryant (@aidybryant) February 8, 2017

SNL‘s Aidy Bryant confirmed her love of the store is just as strong as ever following the recent news, including her favorite feature of the department store — its paninis in the cafe.

Im going to do the American thing and support @Nordstrom 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️✨🇺🇸❤️❤️✨🇺🇸❤️ — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 8, 2017

Chelsea Peretti is just following her patriotic duty by having a shopping spree.

Can't wait to go shopping at Nordstrom today! — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) February 8, 2017

Actress Leslie Grossman added a trip to the mall to her to-do list yesterday.

If only our so called President listened to her. I love @Nordstrom and will keep shopping there to make a point– and I need slacks! https://t.co/RggdS9mMr3 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 8, 2017

Lucky for Judd Apatow, supporting Nordstrom comes at a great time — he’s in need of new pants!

And Patton Oswalt wrote that he is planning on having a very big shopping spree at Nordstrom today asking followers, “What’s a good song for a ‘trying on shirts’ montage?”

Meanwhile, Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba both had their brands, Tyra Beauty and The Honest Company, respectively, featured on the Trump-produced show, The New Celebrity Apprentice this season. But both have since released statements saying they won’t sponsor or work with the show again.

Recently many other retailers have followed Nordstrom’s lead, dropping Ivanka Trump items from its’ websites. Neiman Marcus, Belk, Jet, ShopStyle, HSN have all stopped selling Ivanka Trump items online (but have yet to make a comment on the matter). And yesterday it was reported that T.J. Maxx employees have been told to stop prominently displaying her merchandise.

