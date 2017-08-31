35 Celebrities Who Walked the Runway for Fashion Week

Madonna! Beyoncé! Kim Kardashian West! These stars proved they can also strut their stuff on the catwalk just like the modeling pros

By @kirkpate

Diana Ross

Dennis Basso 20th Anniversary Fur Collection - 2003 

Beyoncé

Fashion For Relief Spring/Summer 2006

Rihanna

Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2007

Jennifer Lopez

Justsweet Spring/Summer 2008

Kim Kardashian

Heatherette Spring/Summer 2008

Miley Cyrus

Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015

Rita Ora

DKNY Spring/Summer 2014

Lady Gaga

Thierry Mugler Fall/Winter 2011

Lady Gaga

Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2016

Beth Ditto

Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2016

Victoria Beckham

Maria Grachvogel Fall/Winter 2000

Ellen DeGeneres

Richie Rich Spring/Summer 2011

Kylie Jenner

Yeezy: Season 1 Fall/Winter 2015

Teyana Taylor

Yeezy: Season 4 Spring/Summer 2017

Peyton List

Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017

Coco, Ice T and Chanel

Rookie USA Fall/Winter 2017

Rashida Jones

Opening Ceremony Fall/Winter 2016

Natasha Lyonne

Opening Ceremony Fall/Winter 2016

Rowan Blanchard

Opening Ceremony Fall/Winter 2016

Whoopi Goldberg

Opening Ceremony Fall/Winter 2016

Shawn Mendes

Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2018

Gwendoline Christie

Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2015

Alexa Chung

Chanel Spring/Summer 2014

Paris Hilton

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2017

Sofia Richie

Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017

Fetty Wap, Pete Wentz and Danny Amendola

Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017

Adrien Brody

Prada Fall/Winter 2012

Jamie Bell

Prada Fall/Winter 2012

Ashton Kutcher

Colcci Spring/Summer 2012

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson

Valentino Fall/Winter 2015

Madonna

Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 1992

