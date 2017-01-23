Where to Buy That Dinosaur Sweater You’ve Seen on All Your Favorite Stars

If you’ve spent any time on Instagram in the past year – or even just caught a passing glance at a favorite celebrity – you have likely seen a quirky, colorful dinosaur lurching across the torsos, keychains and bags of what seems like half of Hollywood. And if you’re dying to bite off that prehistoric style, you’re obviously not alone: the dino-motif sweater has got to be the biggest case of Celebrity Style Déja Vu we can remember since the days of Juicy sweatpants, with more than 15 stars sporting the style, from Julia Roberts to Millie Bobby Brown. Ready to check yourself before you T-rex yourself? Because we’ve got the scoop on where to get it.

The sweater – the Coach “Rexy” crewneck – retails for $695 and has been seen in its most classic navy form on Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, Rowan Blanchard and Diane Kruger. Brown, Emma Roberts and Sabrina Carpenter have both been spotted in the green and red colorways, while the black style is popular with Winona Ryder, Ansel Elgort, Colton Haynes, Dave (and James!) Franco, Jared Leto, Kate Moss and Julia Roberts. And that’s to say nothing of the special neon editions sported by Michael B. Jordan and Daisy Lowe.

Make no (dino) bones about it, though: $695 ain’t cheap. So if you’re looking to sport the style on a smaller budget, you can pick up a $30 hangtag, $125 passport case or $85 charm necklace featuring Coach’s crazy-popular mascot. (They also sell a varsity jacket with a Rexy patch, on sale for $447.50) But make sure and get your jurassic perks in now – at the rate these stars are snapping it up, it’s likely to go extinct before you know it.

Do you like the style?