Style

Every Star Who Has Had a Marilyn Monroe 'Diamonds' Moment

The pink dress and glittering jewels are so iconic, it’s no surprise these stars haven’t been able to resist taking them for a spin down the stairs

By @nicefunalex

Posted on

More

1 of 11

20th Century-Fox Film Corp./Courtest Everett Collection

Marilyn Monroe, 1953

There's a reason this scene from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is one of the most iconic (and, as you'll see, widely emulated) in movie history: No one breathes “Tiffany! Cartier!”(or wears their diamonds) quite like Marilyn.

2 of 11

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ariana Grande, 2016

Diamonds aren't just a girl's best friend – they're also pretty good pals with a “Dangerous Woman,” as Ariana proved when she paired her custom pink Michael Costello gown with a 64-carat, 791-diamond Le Vian necklace and Harry Kotlar diamond studs for her performance at the MTV Movie Awards.

3 of 11

Everett

Madonna, 1985

Madonna's homage to the original “Material Girl” is almost as iconic as Marilyn's original performance – though she takes the concept one step farther by by kicking non-diamond-proffering suitors down the stairs.

4 of 11

Cindy Ord/Getty

Bethenny Frankel, 2013

The Real Housewife (at Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash) set out to find out, once and for all, whether gentlemen do prefer blondes.

5 of 11

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty

James Franco, 2011

The actor (serving as Oscars host) disappears into nearly any role – but we think his Marilyn may be a little less than convincing. 

6 of 11

Albert Ferreira/Reuters/Corbis

Katie Couric, 2005

The original Marilyn got a phalanx of tuxedo-wearing actors to dance with her down the stairs. Katie’s Today Show Halloween escorts were a superhero-styled Matt Lauer and Al Roker. (Upgrade or downgrade? That’s for you to decide.)

7 of 11

 

Kylie Minogue, 1999

Kylie's live concert recreation of Marilyn's movie magic is as sparkling as the (presumably faux) jewels she's dripping in.

8 of 11

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Anna Nicole Smith, 2004

The model drew Marilyn comparisons throughout her life for her peroxide hair, pouty lips and curvy figure, so it stood to reason she'd pose in one of her idol's most iconic looks for PETA and Playboy.

9 of 11

Kevin Winter/Getty

Nicole Scherzinger, 2007

The star performed the song for Movies Rock! but put plenty of her own twists on it, from outfitting her dancers in white tuxes to giving it a decidedly different dance breakdown.

10 of 11

FOX

Glee, 2013

You first heard this “Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend”/”Material Girl” mashup in Moulin Rouge, but Glee's girls performed the jazzed-up medley wearing their take on the iconic ensemble.

11 of 11

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton, 2008

It wasn't Halloween, and Paris wasn't performing in any Marilyn tributes. She just stumbled into this lookalike moment. But should we be surprised? After all, she once said “I think every decade has an iconic blonde, like Marilyn Monroe or Princess Diana, and right now I’m that icon.”

See Also

More

More