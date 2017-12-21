Khloé Kardashian has a lot in store for her fans this week. First off, the star almost broke the internet with the first-ever photo of her baby bump, which she used to confirm that her long-rumored pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson is in fact the real deal. And now, she’s sharing a true Christmas miracle with the world, by offering 40% off her Good American collection of jeans and clothing. So if you want to score Kardashian’s sheer star-embellished bodysuit (yes, the one she’s wearing in the photo below) for less than $100, head to the site. But first, check out a few of our must-have picks, below.

Wear-With-Anything Jeans

Searching for a new go-to pair of jeans? These are the perfect addition to every wardrobe.

Buy It! Good Legs Raw Stagger Hem Jeans, $100.90 (usually $169); goodamerican.com

The Astrology Lover’s Sweatshirt

Any gal or guy who loves their zodiac sign will also love this Koko-approved crew-neck sweatshirt — even when Mercury is in retrograde.

Buy It! Good American The Zodiac Sweater, $88.90 (usually $149); goodamerican.com

The Perfect Denim Skirt



As soon as tights season is behind us, you’ll be glad you scored this denim mini skirt to pair with all of your warm weather looks.

Buy It! Good American The Mini, $86.90 (usually $145); goodamerican.com

A Cozy Lace-Up Hoodie



Bad news: it might be time to stop wearing your sorority sweatshirt out in public. This lace-up look will make you forget you ever had one.

Buy It! Good American Lace Up Hoodie, $106.90 (usually $179); goodamerican.com

It’s safe to say she’s giving us a lot to be thankful for this year.

