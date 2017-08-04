KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

If North West ever gets her hands on an invitation to the Met Gala (and based on the way her life has gone so far, it's safe to expect she'll score an invite before she turns 18), she'll have the option to take advantage of the ultimate throwback: wearing one of mom Kim's former Met Gala gowns.

“Everything I have is for her, and she’ll look at it and say, ‘Can I wear that one day?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, you can,’ and she’ll say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go eat my vegetables, but I’ll be back and be big,' " Kardashian told PEOPLE. And if North wants to do her own thing at the Met Gala, Kardashian has another use for her old gowns: "Maybe she’ll want to wear one to prom."