Behati Prinsloo, Kim Kardashian West & More Celeb Moms Who Are Saving Their Iconic Dresses for Their Daughters
Being the child of a celeb certainly has its perks — rides in private jets and front row seats at awards shows, to name a few — but inheriting mom’s memorable gowns might just top the list
BEHATI PRINSLOO
Her daughter with husband Adam Levine, Dusty Rose, may only be 10 months old, but the runway pro is already starting to put aside some of her modeling clothes for their child, including her wedding dress, vintage Gucci and Tom Ford dresses and Victoria's Secret robes. “I think I started keeping all the backstage VS robes for her, and thought it’s such a cool thing,” she told PEOPLE. “Like, ‘Look, Dusty, your mom walked in 10 Victoria’s Secret shows! Wow!’ ”
JENNA DEWAN TATUM
The daughter of Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum, Everly, will grow up to inherit some red carpet-ready outfits, courtesy of her famous mom. She's hanging onto some of her most sentimental items in case Everly wants them one day. "Obviously my wedding dress," she said. "I have the Oscars dress that I wore when I was pregnant. I have my tour jacket from when I was on tour with Janet Jackson that I kept. I have a couple of articles of clothing I wore on different TV shows like Supergirl. She might not want them but she can have them."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
If North West ever gets her hands on an invitation to the Met Gala (and based on the way her life has gone so far, it's safe to expect she'll score an invite before she turns 18), she'll have the option to take advantage of the ultimate throwback: wearing one of mom Kim's former Met Gala gowns.
“Everything I have is for her, and she’ll look at it and say, ‘Can I wear that one day?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, you can,’ and she’ll say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go eat my vegetables, but I’ll be back and be big,' " Kardashian told PEOPLE. And if North wants to do her own thing at the Met Gala, Kardashian has another use for her old gowns: "Maybe she’ll want to wear one to prom."
JULIA ROBERTS
Over 15 years after she took home the Oscar for Erin Brockovich, the black-and-white Valentino gown Roberts wore on the night she collected her award remains her most iconic look. The actress told PEOPLE it's the outfit that "gets the most commentary back to me." And she still has it sitting in a box underneath her bed in case her daughter, Hazel, ever decides to wear it. “I have this little space in my house that my husband refers to as the heritage collection," she said. "Things I go, ‘I can’t get rid of [this], what about Hazel? I say, ‘Well, maybe she’ll want it.’ So I keep keeping things.”
KATE MOSS
When your mom is a super-famous supermodel, you can only hope she has the foresight to keep her outfits on hand for you when you get older. And from a young age, Moss' daughter Lila knew she wanted to shop her mom's closet one day. In 2008, Moss told Interview magazine that she uses her old clothes as "blackmail" for her "fashion freak" daughter, telling her that she needs to finish her meals so she'll grow big enough to fit into mom's designer clothes.
JESSICA SIMPSON
Simpson admits she's a bit of clothes hoarder. She still has her prom dresses and the outfits she wore in music videos and in movies (yes, including those Daisy Dukes from The Dukes of Hazzard.) And while part of the reason is so her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell, can wear them one day, she also holds onto these items as personal mementos. "I’m a keeper for my daughter. All I want to do is keep everything,” she told PEOPLE. "And everybody is like ‘Throw it out, throw it out.’ But I’m like, ‘No, it’s so important, this is the moment one guy gave me a rose…’ I have a lot of memories. I keep memories. The clothes are memories."
GWYNETH PALTROW
As the only daughter of Queen Goop herself, Apple Martin has oodles of stylish goodies to go through once she gets older. And luckily for her, Paltrow's been planning for Apple's eventual inheritance since before she was born. “What’s funny is I’ve been saving my gowns and special things since 12 years before she was born, so I have everything,” Paltrow told PeopleStyle. “I have every Oscar dress.” Paltrow even suggested: “Maybe she’ll wear it to prom and do a Pretty in Pink thing and resew it and cut it up," before rethinking it and saying, "I don’t know if I’d let her chop that one up." We wouldn't either, Gwyn.
CINDY CRAWFORD
Crawford's daughter, budding model Kaia Gerber isn't waiting until she's all grown up to raid her mom's closet. The supermodel shared a shot of Gerber, then 13, wearing a gray sweatshirt with Mama Crawford's name printed on it with the Instagram caption: "When your daughter steals your clothes." Hey, we can't say we blame her!
CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
When Christie Brinkley does a closet purge, her 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel is the first one to pick up her castoffs. "She has the best jewelry collection from around the world," Joel told Page Six. "Whenever she cleans out her closet, it’s my lucky day." But it isn't just when Brinkley cleans out her closet that Joel takes advantage of her mother's stash. Joel says the mother-daughter duo "share a lot."
