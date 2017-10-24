What We're Buying: TV Personality Catt Sadler's Favorite Jumpsuit

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring the super stylish host of E!’s Daily Pop and founder of the fashion blog Catt Walk. Here’s the style item Catt Sadler can’t live without.

Catt Sadler, Host of E! News and Daily Pop: It was love at first sight with this silk cold shoulder ivory Alexis jumpsuit. I wear a lot of this designer on Daily Pop and E! News, but I knew when I came across this piece in particular, I would need it in my closet to own. I love that it’s peekaboo sexy with the shoulders and you can open the front to be a little or a lot plunged. I also like the seasonal versatility. It can be worn in hotter temperatures but I also can’t wait to wear this come holiday season as I think it will be so festive!

