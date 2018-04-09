Gotham/GC Images

Fashion runs in the family! Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 14-year-old daughter with husband Michael Douglas, Carys Zeta Douglas, just had the most fashionable mother-daughter date night on Sunday, when they sat front row at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in N.Y.C.

The style spectacular was held inside the Metropolitan Opera, where guests ate a post-fashion show dinner on the Opera stage and the two were on-hand to experience it all. Catherine wore a curve-hugging black midi dress featuring a bodysuit style bodice with sheer sleeves and skirt, while Carys wore an off-the-shoulder floral-print crop top with high-waisted trousers. Both accessorized with hoop earrings and strappy sandals.

The two previously attended the Michael Kors spring 2018 fashion show together in September. And while Catherine did say that Carys and son Dylan both “inherently love” acting, the fact that Carys is already a fashion front row fixture, might mean modeling may not be far off.

The brand is now notorious for filling its runways with young models from very famous celebrity families, but this time, they left it to the supermodel pros. Karlie Kloss opened the show wearing a stop-and-stare red gown covered in tiers of feathers, topped off with a feathery headpiece.

Ashley Graham walked in a ruched floral-print dress with ruffled sleeves.

Legends Joan Smalls and Karen Elson both modeled strapless ballgowns with bustier bodices and full skirts covered in N.Y.C.-themed graffiti and images.

Maye Musk, the 69-year-old model and mom to Elon Musk, walked in a two-toned sequin floor-length gown with a cap covered in bejeweled crystals, which Kloss captured on Instagram.

Karlie Kloss Instagram

And Naomi Campbell closed the show wearing an oversize ball gown with N.Y.C. landmarks featured on the skirt and a Statue of Liberty-inspired crown.

There were also a number of other famous faces sitting front row including Diane Kruger, Dakota Fanning, Isabella Rossellini and Princes Diana’s niece, Kitty Spencer.

And if you thought this spectacle was over-the-top, wait until you see what Dolce & Gabbana did on Saturday night. The brand presented its Spring 2018 Alta Sartoria collection at the storied and glitzy Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center.

Not only did it have another star-studded front row (that included Nick Jonas) but N.Y.C. institution, Liza Minnelli, perform. So, what did you do this weekend?