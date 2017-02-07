Catherine Zeta-Jones' Closet Is So Large It Deserves Its Own Zip Code: See Inside!

We’ve seen a lot of outrageous celebrity closets over the years. Some have their own water fridges, others their own champagne doorbells, so we didn’t think there was much left to shock us, that is, until we saw inside Catherine Zeta-Jones’s wardrobe. Let’s just say, the space probably has its own zip code.

On Instagram the actress shared a video of a “zip” through her closet, and she wasn’t exaggerating. Set to the noise of a roaring race car engine, the camera literally zips through the halls (yes, halls!) of her closet briefly pausing in certain sections.

A zip through my closet! #StyleByZeta

And it was in those pauses that we discovered shelves and shelves of top-handle handbags and stiletto pumps. We were also dazzled by racks of color-coordinated clothing. And we can’t forget to point out — there are special racks specifically dedicated to scarves.

So if you’re craving more closet inspo at this point (who isn’t?) she happened to share some more details within her closet including her favorite wedges and pink pumps.

A snap shot of my closet. I love a good acrylic wedge heel, don't you? #StyleByZeta

My closet snap shot. Love a hot pink pump. Tag a friend you know would love these. #StyleByZeta

All we have to say: Her daughter Carys might be the luckiest celebrity offspring, especially if she gets to raid that closet.

What do you think of her closet?