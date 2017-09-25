Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Her Makeup and Skincare Secrets: 'Don't Pick'

When Catherine Zeta-Jones is dishing beauty advice — we take notes. The 48-year-old Feud star just revealed some of her skincare secrets in a new interview.

Along with eating well, exercising regularly (tap dancing is one of her go-to methods) and avoiding alcohol, Zeta-Jones relies on a strict beauty regimen in order to maintain her look. One of the most important? “Don’t forget to check your whole body for new and different shape freckles, not just your face, but the bits you don’t look at every day,” the star tells W of the best advice from her dermatologist.

And her facialist’s advice is a bit simpler: “Don’t pick.”

As for the rest of her skincare routine, she relies on three “skincare favorites”: Rhonda Allison Pumpkin E Serum, Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial and Methode Physiodermie Soft Face Biopeeling, and adds that Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is the most underrated product.

On a regular day, Zeta-Jones says says she never leaves the house without a small army of products. A “small Mason Pearson hair brush, Charlotte Tilbury mascara, MAC Spice Lip Liner, Marc Jacobs Slow Burn lip color, Clé de Peau Intensive Eye Contour Cream and the foundation. That’s all for now, because the truth is nothing can be done properly in five minutes.”

But the best trick she picked up from the pros she’s worked with through the years comes from makeup artist Dick Page — who once advised her to “blend well.”

So if you’re on a mission for flawless skin and makeup, just get your hands on a few of her faves.

