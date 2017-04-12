Spirit Fingers! Carrie Underwood Shows Support for Her NHL Player Hubby With a Blue-and-Gold Mani

Today marks the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and one NHL superfan is completely psyched for the weeks and weeks of games to come: Carrie Underwood. The superstar singer is married to the superstar center for the Nashville Predators, Mike Fisher, and before she even hits the stadium, she’s showing her support from the mani/pedi chair at her local nail salon.

On Instagram, Underwood showed off her bright blue manicure and matching pedicure writing, “Got that #PredsPride baby, from my fingers to my toes! #GoPreds#GoFish #SpiritFingers #BlueAndGold#Sparkles #StanleyCupPlayoffs” (She even got the team’s gold accent color in there with a shimmery bronze party nail, done by nail artist Jennifer Tsourvakas!)

RELATED PHOTOS: Editor’s Picks: The Prettiest Pastel Nail Polish For Spring

The couple have been married since 2010 and at the 2017 Grammys Awards she said her cheering skills are excellent at this point. “I’m like: ‘Yeah! Get ’em!'” said Underwood of watching her husband play. “I’m screaming at the TV, or if I’m there I’m screaming and yelling at the refs. It’s good. I’m in it!”

So being such a supportive wife means she’s totally open for their son Isaiah to follow in his dad’s footsteps. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to play some hockey at some point in his life,” she said. “He’s about to turn 2 and we’ll see what happens after that! You never know. It’s up to the good lord.”

What do you think of her festive mani-pedi?