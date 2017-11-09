People

See Carrie Underwood's 11 Outfit Changes at the 2017 CMA Awards

By @brittanytal

Posted on

Every year, the CMA Awards delivers standout performances and standout style. And this year 10-time host Carrie Underwood showed that not only can she bring a crowd to tears with her captivating voice, but that she is also an unstoppable fashion force. Underwood hit the stage in one head-turning look after the next, completely out Underwood-ing her last year’s wardrobe. The star changed — wait for it — 11 times and each outfit topped the one before it.

We rounded up all of the country queen’s 2017 CMA Awards looks below. See her style domination.

Outfit 1

John Shearer/WireImage

Underwood hit the carpet in a sophisticated blue gown with a fishtail silhouette and statement sleeves.

Outfit 2

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The 10-time host returned to her country roots for the opening act in a red sequin caped design.

Outfit 3

Finally the mini moment we’ve all been waiting for! Underwood showed off her famous leg muscles in a sculptural belted dress.

Outfit 4

Next Underwood opted for a more demure baby blue party dress with a fill skirt and sequin embellishment.

Outfit 5

Splash

Okay, this white lace bandage mini is more club goer than country queen, but it works.

Outfit 6

Underwood put the sparkle into overdrive in this gold fringe beaded design with a sexy pen back.

Outfit 7

For an emotional in memorium performance of  honoring the victims of the Las Vegas shootings, the star looked like an angel in a heavily embellished white ball gown with floral appliqués.

Outfit 8

Think (hot) pink! Underwood teamed her fit-and-flare mini with strappy turquoise shoes.

Outfit 9

Underwood continued her sheer streak in a tulle gown with floral embroidery.

Outfit 10

AdMedia / Splash

Another appearance, another head-turning ball gown.

Outfit 11

John Shearer/WireImage

Underwood closed the show in a sexy nude sequin catsuit with a dramatic cape overlay.

Which look is your favorite? Share below!