Carrie Underwood is gearing up to host her 10th CMA Awards on Wednesday, and in between performance rehearsals she’s focusing on one thing: Her wardrobe. Underwood is known for her epic fashion parade at country music’s biggest night and judging by the exclusive first look she just gave us inside her dressing room, the singer is definitely getting ready to top her 10 outfit changes from last year’s show.

“Looking through one of many racks in my dressing room backstage at Bridgestone Arena,” Underwood shared with PEOPLE along with a photo (above) from her dressing room. “Found some great looks for Wednesday night!”

The rack includes a mix of sexy minis, sequin dresses and statement ball gowns — and we can’t wait to see what Underwood and her stylist Marina Toybina have in store.

Before last year’s show, Underwood told PEOPLE that she doesn’t try on every dress during rehearsals.

“When we get the running order of the show, we’re like, ‘Okay these are complicated so we’re gonna need more time,’ so we try to just plan where things that might need a little more time get a little more time,” she explains. “And there are easy changes, like, ‘Oh, we have five minutes, that’s a lifetime in TV-quick-change world. We make the time count.”

Her record for a quick backstage change? Forty seconds during the CMAs in 2012.

“That 40-second quick change we tried in rehearsal because it was such a fast change, and I run backstage and someone holds a sheet up and I busted a zipper in rehearsal,” she says. “And everybody was worried I was not going to make it back out for the actual show and I was like, ‘It’s okay, we’ll fix the zipper.’ The zipper was one of those little hidden, flimsy plastic zippers. So they trusted me and we made it work. But during the entire run-through I had to hold the back of my dress shut.”

So while you may be watching the CMA Awards for the performances, we’re mainly tuning in for Underwood’s epic outfit changes.

