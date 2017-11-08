The queen of the CMA Awards red carpet has arrived! Carrie Underwood is hosting the CMAs for the 10th time this year, and in true fashion she pulled out all the style stops on the red carpet, following that age-old country motto: Go big or go home!

Underwood skipped the sequin ball gowns we’re used to seeing her in for a more sophisticated, structural, high-fashion design. The star chose a royal blue off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve gown with a low neckline, ruffled embellishment on the bodice and sleeves and body-skimming, fishtail silhouette. She paired the dramatic gown with side-swept waves, statement earrings and a coordinating ring.

Of course, this is only one of many looks Underwood will wear during the awards show, as she’s known for her epic number of outfit changes. And by the look she gave us inside her dressing room earlier this week, she’s well set to top her 10 quick wardrobe changes from last year’s show.

The rack included a mix of sexy minis, sequin dresses and statement ball gowns — and Underwood and Marina Toybina definitely have a lot more in store.

“Looking through one of many racks in my dressing room backstage at Bridgestone Arena,” Underwood shared with PEOPLE earlier this week along with the photo below from her dressing room. “Found some great looks for Wednesday night!”

Elevator hijinks with @bradpaisley and crew! Getting ready for the #CMAAwards

Before 2016’s show, Underwood told PEOPLE that she doesn’t try on every dress during rehearsals.

“When we get the running order of the show, we’re like, ‘Okay these are complicated so we’re gonna need more time,’ so we try to just plan where things that might need a little more time get a little more time,” she explains. “And there are easy changes, like, ‘Oh, we have five minutes, that’s a lifetime in TV-quick-change world. We make the time count.”

Her record for a quick backstage change? Forty seconds during the CMAs in 2012.

“That 40-second quick change we tried in rehearsal because it was such a fast change, and I run backstage and someone holds a sheet up and I busted a zipper in rehearsal,” she says. “And everybody was worried I was not going to make it back out for the actual show and I was like, ‘It’s okay, we’ll fix the zipper.’ The zipper was one of those little hidden, flimsy plastic zippers. So they trusted me and we made it work. But during the entire run-through I had to hold the back of my dress shut.”

Get ready for a night filled with great performances and of course, Underwood’s epic outfit changes.

How many outfits do you think Underwood will wear this year?