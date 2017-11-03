People

Style

Caroline Wozniacki Is Engaged to David Lee! See Her Massive Ring

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki has found love — and it’s far from the kind you see on the tennis court.

The 27-year-old Danish tennis champion just announced her engagement to her fiancé, NBA player David Lee of the San Antonio Spurs. Lee popped the question while the two were on vacation in Bora Bora — and it wasn’t long before Wozniacki showed off the sparkler on Instagram, revealing a very large oval diamond, which takes up the majority of her first knuckle, and is flanked with by a channel-set diamond band.

Wozniacki captioned the announcement, “Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate 

Lee soon followed Wozniacki’s post with a photo of the couple, writing, “She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate! ❤️💍”

The two had sparked relationship rumors earlier this year, and finally made their relationship public this past summer.

Before Lee, Wozniacki was previously engaged to golf star Rory McIlroy. The former couple ended their engagement soon after announcing the news in early 2014.

What do you think of Wozniacki’s ring? Sound off in the comments section, below.