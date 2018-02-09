Carolina Herrera Is Stepping Down from Her Namesake Label Following Monday's Fashion Week Show

Carolina Herrera is taking her final bow as a designer. Herrera, who founded her namesake brand 37 years ago, announced Friday that she’ll be stepping down as creative director following Monday’s NYFW show and has appointed Wes Gordon to take her place.

Have no fear, though: Herrera isn’t retiring just yet. The 79-year-old will transition into the role of global brand ambassador, a less demanding role where she’ll have time to spend with her kids and grandkids.

“I am thrilled with the evolution of the company over the past 37 years. Our success has been tremendous and a true dream. There is still so much opportunity and I look forward to continuing to represent this House and our projects all around the world,” Herrera said in a release about her brand, which counts former First Lady Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, and Caroline Kennedy as fans.

“I am so pleased Wes is now part of the Herrera House—he’s the right one for this position to further build on our great momentum.”

Gordon is no stranger to designing for a global brand: The American designer launched his eponymous line after graduating from Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design in London in 2009 and presented it at NYFW from 2010 to 2016. Gordon has been Carolina Herrera’s creative consultant for the past year giving him a step into his new role. His first collection as Creative Director will be Resort 2019.

RELATED: Carolina Herrera Talks Timeless Style and Building Her Fashion Empire

All eyes will be on Carolina Herrera’s fall 2018 runway show, which she will present Feb. 12 at the Museum of Modern Art, to see how the designer ends her 37-year run. If it’s anything like her past collections, it’s sure to have a few ball gowns and some vibrant prints in the mix.