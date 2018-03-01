Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Every cast from the Real Housewives franchises have their “thing.” The Beverly Hills squad love debating appropriate glassware etiquette. The New Jersey ladies love getting kicked out of restaurants. But the New York housewives have something entirely different in common — wearing each other’s lingerie and bikinis.

Sonja Morgan has worn other cast members’ lingerie and bikinis, and today we learned that another RHONY star, Carole Radziwill, is currently selling her old lingerie on Poshmark.

She has over 188 items up for grabs including clothing, shoes and accessories, but a few lucky shoppers can snag her gently-used nighties and bodysuits for a steal. There’s a Lelo white silk nighty ($50, originally $100), an Intimissimi navy blue lace halter baby doll ($81, originally $300) and a Misha Collection off-the-shoulder bell sleeve bodysuit ($170, originally $220).

Other pieces Bravo fans will be interested in include a bedazzled “Mazel” tank from Hanky Panky ($35) and tank tops from her former cast mate, Heather Thompson’s Yummie clothing line ($40).

If you’re hesitant to buy used lingerie, remember Sonja Morgan thinks it’s perfectly acceptable. After all, Morgan caused a riff between herself and Dorinda Medley when she wore Medley’s nice pajama set without permission, which was given to Medley by her later husband. (Despite trying to keep her cool, it didn’t sit well with Medley.)

Then there was the time the ladies went skinny dipping in Mexico after a tequilla-feuled day and Morgan put on Bethenny Frankel’s bikini by mistake before going back to chugging more margaritas straight from the pitcher.

While we wait to see how many pieces Morgan snatches up for herself, we caught up with Radziwill’s new stylist, Andrew Gelwicks who explained this major closet clean-out was a result of the star’s newly re-done closet.

“Carole had just re-modeled her loft space into a beautiful walk-in closet. It was a perfect time to get rid of things she hadn’t worn in years and buy new pieces,” he tells PeopleStyle.

While he clarifies that the slips are not previously used, he points out that they can be worn for day or night. “‘Lingerie is a staple of Carole’s wardrobe,” he says. “She’s been wearing lingerie as outerwear long before it became popular. Remember, slip’s were once considered strictly lingerie but today anything goes.”

So now that she has much more closet space to fill, Gelwicks has been helping Radziwill select some fun new pieces to purchase. “I starting pulling together a mood board that I thought would be a great fit for her. We went through all of them together to decide what could be fun and fit in with her already-existing wardrobe,” he explains. “We of course got new pieces from classics like Gucci and other staples, but also newer, contemporary brands like Y/project, Alix, Palm Angels, and Oak.”

Look out for some of her new outfits when The Real Housewives of New York returns for season 10.