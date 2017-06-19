All About the Wedding Gown Bachelor in Paradise Star Carly Waddell Wore to Marry Evan Bass

Former Bachelor in Paradise castmates Carly Waddell and Evan Bass tied the knot during an intimate ceremony officiated by the show’s host Chris Harrison in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico this weekend.

For her wedding day, Waddell chose a unique and feminine strapless fit-and-flare nude gown with intricate white embroidery, a piece created by Israeli designer Idan Cohen. The romantic design originally debuted on the runway as the ‘Mercedes’ dress during the designer’s 2017 bridal fashion show. While the look was styled with a shoulder cover for the runway, Waddell opted to keep her shoulders bare.

The couple met on the third season of BiP last year, and by the end of their journey on the ABC reality show, Bass found himself popping the question to the woman of his dreams.

“Everything happened for a reason,” Waddell, 31, previously told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss. We have great communication. It’s what we had as friends and it’s what keeps us in love.”

One week before the couple’s nuptials, the Bachelor franchise encountered setbacks. Warner Bros. announced that it had officially halted production of the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise due to an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Do you love Carly’s wedding dress? Sound off in the comments below!