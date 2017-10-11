Supermodel and France’s former first lady, Carla Bruni, only has good things to say about her new sister-in-law Mary-Kate Olsen.

On last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bruni revealed that although she and husband Nicolas Sarkozy were invited to Olsen’s 2015 wedding to Olivier Sarkozy (Nicolas is Olivier’s half-brother), the couple was unable to attend due to “geographical reasons.”

“I didn’t go to the wedding, no,” Bruni said on the show. “They invited us and then we couldn’t go because of a stupid reason, a geographical reason because we had to come over here [to the U.S.] and we couldn’t.” So unfortunately, the model couldn’t comment on the infamous rumor that Olsen’s wedding featured bowls of cigarettes on all the tables. But she did share her feelings about it: “Bowls of cigarettes? Why not?”

Although Bruni and Olsen haven’t grown too close, Bruni says she is happy to see the couple loving life together. “They seem so happy,” Bruni said. “I met her at some cousin’s wedding and she looked adorable and very kind and also Olivier looks very happy with her.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Bruni’s been busy hitting the catwalk recently, walking at Milan Fashion Week to close the Versace show alongside fellow ’90s supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen, which she considers one of her biggest triumphs in fashion.

RELATED PHOTOS: 11 of the Coolest Top-Handle Bags to Shop in Honor of National Handbag Day

“It’s hard to choose [my biggest triumph] cause fashion is like every day. But maybe a few weeks ago when I went to Milan doing the Versace [show] at [almost] 50-years-old,” she said. “That was amazing because it brought back all these years.”

Bruni told Refinery 29 that when Donatella Versace gave her a call to ask if she would close out her show this season, she didn’t think twice before saying yes.

“When Gianni [Versace] died so horribly — I still remember learning of the news on television and how surreal it was to be at his funeral — I don’t think the fashion industry ever quite recovered,” Bruni said. “It was the end of an era for fashion. I’ve always remained grateful to him, so it was an honor when Donatella called me.”

Forever in our hearts ♥️🌹❤️🌹❤️ 20 anni senza Gianni #giannitribute #gianniversace #giannisgirls A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Before Bruni stepped on the runway, she was preceded by the new crop of top models — Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid — whom she has the utmost respect for.

“The fashion industry is a constant evolution,” Bruni said. “So yes, these younger girls are different from us. They have their own way of walking, and talking. They even get discovered or become more popular because of Instagram! But they look fantastic doing it, and they’re keeping the industry fresh. I think that’s great.”

Now seven years after the Bruni controversially told Vogue she’s not an active feminist, she is clarifying her stance.

“Yea, I am a feminist, but not from wearing a T-shirt,” she said. “That’s not the point. I came from a time when women were fighting for their right to take birth control, women who gave us the right to own our bodies and not just have children whenever our husbands would like for us to. When I was growing up in the ‘70s, there was a huge wave of radical feminists, so to me, calling yourself a feminist comes with a great responsibility. America is the biggest democracy in the world, so even if everything isn’t perfect here, the women here still have the power to inspire others all around the globe.”