Style

8 Rad Beauty Collabs to Transport You Right Back to the ’90s

Your inner 10-year-old is about to go insane over these products. Don’t say we didn’t warn you

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Courtesy Glamglow

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG X GLAMGLOW

Run with Sonic-level speed to pick up Glamglow's colalboration with the cartoon hedgehog, because a selfie with this metallic blue face mask will score you the most Instagram likes.

Buy It! Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment Sonic Blue Collectible Edition, $19; sephora.com

2 of 8

Courtesy Glamglow

POWER RANGERS X GLAMGLOW

And the same goes for the brand's Power Rangers collaboration, which includes both metallic green and metallic gold masks to make channeling your inner Rita Repulsa and Goldar a lot easier.

Buy It! Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment Power Rangers, $34 each; sephora.com

3 of 8

Courtesy Shu Uemura

SUPER MARIO BROS. X SHU UEMURA

Shu Uemura's upcoming Super Mario Bros. collaboration is your beauty routine's version of racking up 100 gold coins. The collection, which will be available for a short time on September 15th and again in October, will include a star-accented eyelash curler, hair products and way more.

Buy It! Shu Uemura Super Mario Bros Collection, $24- $475; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com

4 of 8

Courtesy Peter Thomas Roth

HELLO KITTY X PETER THOMAS ROTH

As if creating the prettiest baby-pink jelly formula wasn't enough, skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth took its Rose Repair mask one step further, partnering with Hello Kitty to create a special, limited edition jar for the soothing and repairing face mask.

Buy It! Peter Thomas Hello Kitty Roth Rose Repair Gel Mask, $52; peterthomasroth.com

5 of 8

Courtesy Clinique

CRAYOLA X CLINIQUE

Even without that fresh-box-of-crayons smell, cracking open this Crayola-inspired Clinique lip balm collection will give you that same sense of excitement - and the collab provides your lips color with color payoff that's just as awesome as the original 64 colors.

Buy It! Clinique x Crayola Chubby Lip Crayons, $17 each; bluemurcury.com

6 of 8

Courtesy Pur

MY LITTLE PONY X PUR

In honor of the upcoming My Little Pony movie, PUR Cosmetics teamed up with the technicolor franchise to create the brightest palette your lids have ever seen, with shades from hot pink to pastel blue.

Buy It! My Little Pony Eyeshadow Palette by PUR, $29; kohls.com

7 of 8

Courtesy Storybook Cosmetics

CARE BEARS X STORYBOOK COSMETICS

After creating Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast-inspired products, Storybook Cosmetics is aiming for a cuddlier crowd: Care Bears fans. The brand announced that they'll be launching a range of pigments, lipstick and rainbow highlighters in 2018 -- a creation that the brand predicts will be "magical" (and that we predict will get you lots of Care Bear Stares).

Buy It! Storybook Cosmetics x Care Bears, storybookcosmetics.com in 2018

8 of 8

Lisa Frank Glamour Kills makeup line Kickstarter
Courtesy Kickstarter

LISA FRANK x GLAMOUR DOLLS

ICYMI, Glamour Dolls created Lisa Frank makeup brushes -- and they're almost as amazing as your Lisa Frank Trappre Keeper was. The brand launched a Kickstarter campaign early this year, and while many of the products (bronzer, nail polish, eye shadow) have yet to become available, there are two rainbow-unicorn-adorned makeup brushes to hold you over.

Buy It! Glamour Dolls Lisa Frank brushes, $4.99 each; glamourdollsmakeup.com

See Also

More

More