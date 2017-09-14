Style
8 Rad Beauty Collabs to Transport You Right Back to the ’90s
Your inner 10-year-old is about to go insane over these products. Don’t say we didn’t warn you
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
More
1 of 8
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG X GLAMGLOW
Run with Sonic-level speed to pick up Glamglow's colalboration with the cartoon hedgehog, because a selfie with this metallic blue face mask will score you the most Instagram likes.
Buy It! Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment Sonic Blue Collectible Edition, $19; sephora.com
2 of 8
POWER RANGERS X GLAMGLOW
And the same goes for the brand's Power Rangers collaboration, which includes both metallic green and metallic gold masks to make channeling your inner Rita Repulsa and Goldar a lot easier.
Buy It! Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment Power Rangers, $34 each; sephora.com
3 of 8
SUPER MARIO BROS. X SHU UEMURA
Shu Uemura's upcoming Super Mario Bros. collaboration is your beauty routine's version of racking up 100 gold coins. The collection, which will be available for a short time on September 15th and again in October, will include a star-accented eyelash curler, hair products and way more.
Buy It! Shu Uemura Super Mario Bros Collection, $24- $475; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com
4 of 8
HELLO KITTY X PETER THOMAS ROTH
As if creating the prettiest baby-pink jelly formula wasn't enough, skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth took its Rose Repair mask one step further, partnering with Hello Kitty to create a special, limited edition jar for the soothing and repairing face mask.
Buy It! Peter Thomas Hello Kitty Roth Rose Repair Gel Mask, $52; peterthomasroth.com
5 of 8
CRAYOLA X CLINIQUE
Even without that fresh-box-of-crayons smell, cracking open this Crayola-inspired Clinique lip balm collection will give you that same sense of excitement - and the collab provides your lips color with color payoff that's just as awesome as the original 64 colors.
Buy It! Clinique x Crayola Chubby Lip Crayons, $17 each; bluemurcury.com
6 of 8
MY LITTLE PONY X PUR
In honor of the upcoming My Little Pony movie, PUR Cosmetics teamed up with the technicolor franchise to create the brightest palette your lids have ever seen, with shades from hot pink to pastel blue.
Buy It! My Little Pony Eyeshadow Palette by PUR, $29; kohls.com
7 of 8
CARE BEARS X STORYBOOK COSMETICS
After creating Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast-inspired products, Storybook Cosmetics is aiming for a cuddlier crowd: Care Bears fans. The brand announced that they'll be launching a range of pigments, lipstick and rainbow highlighters in 2018 -- a creation that the brand predicts will be "magical" (and that we predict will get you lots of Care Bear Stares).
Buy It! Storybook Cosmetics x Care Bears, storybookcosmetics.com in 2018
8 of 8
LISA FRANK x GLAMOUR DOLLS
ICYMI, Glamour Dolls created Lisa Frank makeup brushes -- and they're almost as amazing as your Lisa Frank Trappre Keeper was. The brand launched a Kickstarter campaign early this year, and while many of the products (bronzer, nail polish, eye shadow) have yet to become available, there are two rainbow-unicorn-adorned makeup brushes to hold you over.
Buy It! Glamour Dolls Lisa Frank brushes, $4.99 each; glamourdollsmakeup.com