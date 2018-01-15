Cardi B's Fiancé Offset Got Her Name Tattooed on His Neck

Cardi B’s fiancé Offset is making their love extra permanent.

The Migos rapper, who proposed to the “Bodak Yellow” singer onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last October, got some new ink on his neck to show his commitment to Cardi B.

In a recent Instagram video posted to The Shade Room, fans quickly spotted a new Powderpuff Girls tattoo on Offset’s neck, along with Cardi B’s own name tattooed directly below it. An unidentified hand, that many believe is Cardi B herself, with long pink nails pushes the rapper’s hair aside in the video to reveal his new tats.

Offset asked Cardi B to be his wife with a gigantic 8-carat diamond ring that the rapper has showed off on her Instagram.

“I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me,” she wrote alongside the video of her pear-shaped sparkler.

Cardi B couldn’t contain her excitement after Offset proposed and shared another shot of her beautiful ring on Instagram saying, “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such an amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together.”

Since then, their relationship has been at the center of some cheating allegations.

After rumors of a Offset’s alleged affair with another woman surfaced, Cardi responded to fans questioning the status of the duo’s relationship, suggesting the Migos’ rapper was unfaithful.

“No, it’s not right for a [n***a] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” she wrote. “Go f**k me another n***a? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”