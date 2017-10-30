Cardi B Says Fiancé Offset Tipped Her Off to Their Engagement When He Told Her to Get a Manicure

In case you thought the ginormous engagement ring rapper Cardi B was posting all over social media this weekend was part of an elaborate Halloween costume — it’s very real and Cardi B can’t actually believe it’s hers either.

The star got engaged on Friday when her boyfriend, Migos rapper Offset, got down on one knee on stage at the Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. The couple have been celebrating ever since by showing off her enormous 8-carat pear-shaped diamond ring on social media.

Offset shared multiple angles of it on his Instagram story and in one video Cardi B shared, she wrote, “I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream. Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me.”

On Sunday, she realized that she should have known something was going to happen on the day of her engagement because Offset paid extra attention to her manicure beforehand. (Which maybe explains why her tips were almost as blingy as that ring.)

“OK guys I know I keep posting about this day but I just can’t believe it. I keep replaying it in my head,” she wrote on Instagram. “I keep smiling every minute.I should have known something was up since this n—- keep telling me to go get my nails done 😂Like since when you cared about my nails 🤔😩I love you and I love how you managed to get my mom to come out and witness my engagement. I’m the happiest girl in the world ❤️❤️ @offsetyrn you a true King 🤴”

Offset isn’t just a thoughtful fiancé who understands the importance of having the perfect mani on the day you get engaged, but he has great taste in accessories himself.

The Migos member has his own impressive collection of jewelry, which he shares regularly on Instagram. So we rounded up some of the most blinding pics to get a sense of his stellar style.

I T H E C R O W N S O R R Y (ON TOP WAY) A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

A N O T H E R O N E @elliotavianne 💦💦 A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on May 12, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

H E L L O W O R L D A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on May 14, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

What do you think of Cardi B’s ring?