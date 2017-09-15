Cardi B Had That Thing Where Your Dress Is So Huge, You Have to Travel in a Car Trunk (PHOTOS)

Day after day, celebrities go to great lengths in order to maintain their fashion and beauty looks. Chrissy Teigen once needed her whole team to zip up her jumpsuit, Kim Kardashian has had her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic contour her nether regions, and just last week, Ashley Graham had a man polish the backside of her dress. But Cardi B took those efforts to new extremes on Thursday night, when her dress for Rihanna’s Diamond Ball was so huge that it required much more than a steamer in order to make it to the event.

Putting on the enormous, robin’s-egg-blue off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano ball gown ahead of Rihanna’s 3rd annual Diamond Ball on Thursday evening was likely the easy part. The dilemma: How would she then transport said dress to the event? There was no chance that her skirt, which was almost too wide to fit in photos, would fit in the back seat of any vehicle. And so, she hopped in the trunk.

But all of her problems weren’t quite solved — she still had to get out of said trunk. Upon pulling up to the event, her team popped open the hatch and pulled her out — literally — head first.

After grabbing the star and getting the top half of her body — dress and all — out of the SUV, Cardi’s team of assistants finally managed to get her pink sky-high platform heels onto the ground. But it didn’t stop there. Her skirt then required the help of four whole humans in order to be carried to the door.

Eventually, Cardi managed to fit her dress through the entrance in order to pose for photos — making it all look effortless, of course.

What do you think of Cardi’s dress? Sound off below.