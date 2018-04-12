Pregnant Cardi B to Launch Giant Clothing Collection With Fashion Nova in October

Cardi B’s hustle isn’t slowing down any time soon. The Bronx-born rapper, 25, released her debut album Invasion of Privacy on Friday and announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live the day after. Now, she just dropped another piece of big news: She’s teaming up with Fashion Nova — one of her favorite clothing brands — to design a collection of denim, dresses and outerwear for the Fall/Winter 2018 collection, set to drop in October.

“So I want to let y’all know that I am very excited. I am very excited to announce that I am…I have designed and I am still designing my very own fashion line with Fashion Nova,” Cardi B said in an Instagram video.

“I’ve collaborated with Fashion Nova, okkkur!” she continued. “They are the greatest people. They are giving me good quality, everything for my fall collection. I’m so excited to share with y’all. I’m so excited to see women dress beautiful, very fashionably and just wait for the fall!”

“I can’t think of a better fashion icon for our first design collaboration than Cardi B,” Fashion Nova’s founder and CEO Richard Saghian said in a release. “Cardi loves the brand and was wearing it before she became famous. She’s the ultimate fashion muse and has incredible style. We’re impressed with her ideas and are excited for the Fashion Nova team to bring them to life.”

The retailer also stated that the rapper has spent hours on her designs thus far, and has incorporated input from both the Fashion Nova team and her own stylist, Kollin Carter. The result: Up to 100 items will be part of the debut, and they will be sold on fashionnova.com, as well as the brand’s five stores in California.

Cardi B — who’s engaged to Migos rapper Offset — is known for her bold fashion choices. She revealed her baby bump wearing a tight sheer white dress by Christian Siriano while performing new single “Be Careful” on SNL.

“I’m finally free,” she said in a video posted on social media, alluding to the months of hiding amid widespread speculation about her pregnancy.

The rapper and her fiancé Offset will be performing at the Coachella music festival this month.