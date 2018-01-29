Cardi B Says She Was a 'Little Bit Happier' Pre-Fame: 'I Feel Like the World Owns Me'

Petra Collins

We all know by now that Cardi B can not only afford those expensive “red bottoms,” but she can even “get ’em both” if she doesn’t want to choose. But in her new CR Fashion Book magazine cover interview, she reveals the good and bad aspects of getting to make those “bloody moves.”

“Well, one positive thing [about fame] is that, my family, whatever they want, they get,” she tells the magazine in an interview by Zendaya. “Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.”

But as the saying goes, more money, more problems. “One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money,” she shares. “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”

She credits hard working people around her as her support system and role models, like her mom who she says would put her family first. And expanding her résumé is something Cardi plans to do. “I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits. I might want to get into acting or designing clothes…”

Though, she already has her eyes on the end-goal: “My real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able pass it on to my children.”

She’s currently on-course to making all her long-term goals come true as her music, fashion career and personal life are all sky-rocketing.

Cardi tied with Beyoncé as the only other women to have four songs in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time. Her hit”Bodak Yellow” became the longest running no. 1 hit for a solo female rapper in Hot 100 history, beating Lauryn Hill’s 1998 record. Plus, she launched a fashion collaboration with shoe designer Steve Madden and just got engaged to Migos rapper, Offset.

At the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Cardi B showed off her eight carat, $500,000 engagement ring and spilled some details on wedding planning. “It makes me feel good,” Cardi B told E! on the red carpet. “Even when we’re in an argument … I’m like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does,” she joked, adding, “We really want to get married this year.”

And whenever they do tie the knot, it’s going to be over-the-top. “It’s gonna be extravagant. We’re both rappers, both artists. It has to be a very extravagant wedding,” she said about her dream wedding. “We’re taking our time to plan it … if we had a few weeks off it would be easier, but we don’t have it.”

So Cardi’s first CR Fashion Book is debuting at the perfect time.

“Our covers celebrate Zendaya and Cardi B, two women who could not be more different but who are both icons made for 2018: approachable, unfiltered, and multitalented,” said CR‘s editor, CarineRoitfeld. “I’m inspired by their generation’s ability to make the most of their crazy reality and use it as fuel for creativity.”

The issue’s theme focuses on “crazy reality” and shows the juxtaposition between reality and fashion throughout the editorials, which pairs Walmart with Versace in on shoot.

CR Fashion Book Issue 12 is on stands March 6th, but you can pre-order CR Fashion Book Issue 12 now.