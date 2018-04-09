Cardi B Reveals Her Butt Injections Leaked for 5 Days: 'It Was the Craziest Pain Ever'

There’s very little Cardi B hasn’t shared about herself, whether it’s anecdotes from her former career as a stripper or insight on how she’s grappling with the pressures of instant fame. But her latest revelation might be her most personal yet.

In a new interview with GQ, the rapper, who confirmed rumors of her pregnancy during an SNL performance over the weekend, revealed that four years ago she had shady butt injection plastic surgery done in a basement in Queens.

The star said she received an underground, $800 butt-enhancing treatment at the age of 21 because she wanted to make more money as a stripper. But because she “didn’t have enough meat” on her body, she couldn’t go for liposuction to transfer fat to her backside. So instead, she had a woman inject fillers into the area.

“They don’t numb your ass with anything,” she told GQ of the dangerous plastic surgery procedure. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

It seems that Cardi was one of the lucky ones, because when she went back for a second round of injections, the woman who administered them was allegedly in jail.

“But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ’cause she’s supposedly killed somebody. Well, somebody died on her table.”

The star, who feels empowered showing some skin on stage and social media, revealed a personal body transformation on Saturday, flaunting her baby bump during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

“The love I’m receiving is overwhelming😩!” she wrote in response to her supporters. “I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri.”