John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pregnant Cardi B is going to pull out all the stops until she pops!

Two days after the expectant chart-topper announced that she was canceling several scheduled shows to put her pregnancy first, she gave a flawless performance with Ozuna at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Also flawless? Cardi B’s makeup. The rapper went for a retro vibe, and we got all the inside scoop about the look straight from her makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl.

The beauty pro, who also created Cardi’s ethereal Grammy Awards makeup, says pregnancy hasn’t affected their approach to makeup.

“She is the same outgoing and funny individual,” she shares. So with that, the pro set about her usual process of creating an eye-catching look.

First, she prepped the rapper’s skin with Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, then she applied the brand’s Shameless Youthful-Look 24-H Foundation SPF 25. A few drops of the brands’ Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in “Dew You?” plus O!Mega Bronze Perfect Tan in “Tantric” made her skin glisten.

On her eyes, La’ Pearl plucked colors from the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in “Glambition.”

“I used the dark brown color ‘Over The Top’ on the outer crease, and then the lighter brown ‘Seeking’ shade on top. Next, I blended the golden shimmer ‘Known For’ across the entire lid. “I do love to make her eyes look exotic,” La’ Pearl says.

On Cardi’s lips, La Pearl used a combination of a creamy nude rose shade and a spiced rose shade.

Lastly, she locked in the look using Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist.

David Becker/Getty

Related: The Drugstore Products Cardi B Loves

Although the rapper has a reputation for being outspoken, she rarely weighs in when it comes to her makeup, La’ Pearl says.

“She normally lets me choose all makeup colors or anything that I feel can make her look radiant or will complete the look we are going for. She usually trusts and depends on me to complete the entire makeup application. However, sometimes she likes to do her own lips! It depends on her mood for that day.”

But the duo have a hilarious — and heart-warming way of wrapping a glam session.

“We like to complete our makeup sessions by saying ‘Okurrrrr!’ Then she shows gratitude by giving me a hug.