Here's What Cardi B and Anna Wintour Talked About at New York Fashion Week

The internet gagged when a photo of Cardi B and Anna Wintour emerged on Saturday, the unlikely pair sitting side-by-side at the Alexander Wang fall-winter 2018 runway show for New York Fashion Week.

But no one was as surprised to see them together as Cardi B was herself.

“I couldn’t believe it, girl,” the rapper (née Belcalis Almanzar) told E! News. “I couldn’t contain myself, but I kept it together.”

But just what did the two talk about?

“Stuff,” the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper said coyly.

Cardi B has been making the NYFW fashion rounds lately.

Besides the Alexander Wang show — which she attended wearing a black gown and tan cropped trench coat outfit by Wang — she’s also been spotted front-row at the Christian Siriano show (alongside Laverne Cox, Whoopi Goldberg, Meg Ryan, Molly Shannon, and Siriano’s husband Brad Walsh), at the Jeremy Scott show (where she posed with Scott backstage).

Fiancé Offset was also by her side at the Prabal Gurung show on Monday.

The couple, who got engaged at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October 2017 with a massive eight-carat tear-shaped diamond engagement ring after beginning their courtship earlier this year, have a ways to go before they tie the knot. And the love birds plan to pull out all the stops for the big event.

“It’s gonna be extravagant. You know, we’re both rappers,” she told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards. “We’re both artists, so it has to be a very extravagant wedding.”

“We are taking our time to plan it, because we really just don’t have the time,” she added. “If we was to have at least one month, three weeks off, it would be easier. But we don’t have it.”

Still, there’s one thing that’s set in stone for the “Bartier Cardi” star: “I’m gonna go more Cinderella vibes for my wedding!”

And while she hopes to start a family one day, Cardi B made it clear that that day has not arrived.

“I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace,” she hilariously told an Instagram commenter earlier this month.