Cara Delevingne is one of the most inspiring figures in the fashion industry because of she’s not afraid to change up her look (she just shaved her entire head for a role!) and encourages others to be just as fearless (her social media tagline is “Embrace your weirdness”). And today she took a minute to continue championing that mindset writing in a post on Instagram that she’s “tired of society defining beauty for us.”

Roughly a week after she debuted her shaved head for her upcoming film, Life in a Year, she shared a photo of her new look on Instagram writing: “Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us.”

She then encouraged fans to rethink their idea of beauty as well: “Strip away the clothes, wipe off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions,” she wrote. “Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

An hour earlier, she shared a photo of her look from the Met Gala (when she painted her bald head silver and embellished it with Swarovski crystals) with a second thought-provoking caption. “The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become,” she wrote. “Beauty shouldn’t be so easily defined. It is limitless.”

The star famously quit modeling in 2015, in part, because she hated the way she looked. She said it made her “feel a bit hollow” and messed with her perception of how she looked. “It is a mental thing as well because if you hate yourself and your body and the way you look, it just gets worse and worse,” she told The Times.

These days she’s clearly on a mission to help inspire others to embrace their own natural beauty, which also extends into the discussion of aging. She told PeopleStyle in February that she’ll embrace it courageously. “Bring it on lines! I think lines are experience,” Delevingne said. “Women should accept that aging is a beautiful thing, it’s part of life, it’s not something you should fight, but something you should embrace.”

What do you think of Delevingne’s thought-provoking Instagram posts?