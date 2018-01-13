Sleeping Beauty! Cara Delevingne Shares Silly Video of Herself Snoring Through Hair and Makeup

Cara Delevingne doesn’t let anything get in the way of her beauty rest!

The 25-year-old model and actress shared a video on Saturday which proved that she can fall asleep anywhere — even while getting her hair and makeup done.

“Here is something natural for you to chew on…or maybe not so natural,” she wrote on social media alongside the silly video. “Commence the snoring.”

While Delevingne didn’t provide any additional information on when this snoring session occurred, Dane DeHaan, her costar from the 2017 film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, commented on the video writing, “Good times.”

Actress Reese Witherspoon also popped into the model’s comment section, writing that she had “So many follow up questions.”

The Suicide Squad actress is known for her sense of humor and frequently posts humorous images and videos on her social media pages.

In August, she even nicknamed her 25th birthday trip to Mexico with her friends as “#Sexico.”

And during a 2016 visit to The Late Late Show, Delevingne revealed that she’d pulled an epic prank during Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party that year.

“Kesha, she was sleeping on the top floor with the Haim sisters, all in this kind of creepy area of the house. And they had been watching murder mysteries all day, so me, Ruby Rose and Uzo [Aduba] decided to become a ghost crew and started making this massive plot to scare the crap out of them, basically,” she said.

She added, “We got torches, speakers, we did sound effects, we were gonna do rocking chairs with a bits of thread outside. I mean, we went full in.”

Delevingne went on to reveal that the prank “took a bit of a turn for the worse—they basically called the police.”

“It went on for about two hours,” she said, adding that “they never forgave us.”

She also joked that Tom Hiddleston — who was dating Swift at the time — was “peeing himself in a corner.”