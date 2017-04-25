Short hair is having a moment in Hollywood: Katy Perry recently debuted a pixie cut, Zoë Kravitz went for a buzzed platinum look and Kristen Stewart shaved off her platinum blonde strands as well. But nothing can top Cara Delevingne’s latest hair makeover: a completely shaved head for her upcoming dramatic role in the new movie, Life in a Year.

After managing to hide her bare head with a hood over the weekend, Delevingne debuted her look on set in Toronto. And the transformation was one she was slowly building up to. Just last week, the star cut her white-blonde and pink strands into a super short, choppy pixie.

I'm coming for you @lifeinayearmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

The star previously revealed her piecey short cut on Instagram, writing , “I’m coming for you @lifeinayearmovie.” And prior to the change, she explained her white-blonde look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, saying, “I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different, so I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up.”

Delevingne stars opposite Jaden Smith in the upcoming film, in which she plays a cancer patient.

