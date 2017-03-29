Cara Delevingne Is Going to Shave Her Head for Her Next Film Role

Cara Delevingne is part of the celebrity hair brigade who’s inspiring us to chop and dye our locks into platinum lobs this spring. But as it turns out, she’s not sticking to this style for long. In a new interview she revealed she’s just experimenting with the bold hue before she shaves her entire head!

During her outing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, she told USA Today that she’s actually prepping her hair for a much more dramatic hair change. “I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different,” she said. “So I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up.”

RELATED PHOTOS: These Female Stars All Have One Thing in Common: Beautiful Buzz Cuts

The role she’s gearing up for is Life In A Year, a romantic drama co-starring Jaden Smith. She made the switch from modeling to acting back in 2015, landing roles in Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and her latest film, Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets, but this dramatic hair change is the official sign she’s fully crossed over to being a serious actress.

Over 15 leading ladies have famously shed their locks for film roles, including Natalie Portman, Millie Bobby Brown, and most recently, Kristen Stewart who debuted a buzz cut and new platinum hue earlier this month.

What do you think of her buzz cut style?