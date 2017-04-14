Happy Friday, Cara Delevingne Apparently Shaved Her Head Last Night

Even though we’re only halfway through April, it’s already been a major month for summer-ready hair changes. Shades of pastel pink have long been the go-to surprise beauty move of celebs who want to seriously shake up their look, and while that trend undoubtedly still has some serious staying power, the new look of the season appears to be the bold move of a platinum blonde shaved head. First Kristen Stewart made the chop for her new movie role, then Zoe Kravitz followed suit, ditching with her long, blonde braids for a pixie cut, and just this week Katy Perry got a buzzed, blonde do of her own. And today, Cara Delevingne also officially joined this no-hair posse, posting a picture of her chopped off locks.

The model turned actress turned coming-of-age novelist has only been sporting her white blonde hair since the beginning of March, debuting the fresh dye job during a night out on the town with Kendall Jenner and Sasha Lane in the midst of Paris Fashion Week. But just one month later, Cara is clearly already over the look, posting a photo to her Instagram stories on Thursday night of a pile of her own hair with pastel pink and purple streaks throughout on the floor with the words “oh no!” written over the top.

While we’re still waiting with bated breath for her to debut the finale cut, this daring beauty move should come as no surprise; at the end of last month Cara told us all this moment was forthcoming. Explaining her then white-blonde bob at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, she said, “I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different, so I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up.” But with Kristen, Katy, Zoë, and Cara all aboard this close-cropped bandwagon, it’s got us wondering, since when did the Biebz become such a major beauty muse?

