Cara Delevingne‘s been on a style and beauty streak the past few weeks while promoting her new film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

The actress and model is having fun experimenting with epic hairstyles since she’s shaved her head, testing out everything from gradient green glitter to silver metallic flecks to sculpted finger waves. And her outfits have been just as daring, like the itty-bitty, sci-fi-inspired Versace mini she wore to the Mexico City premiere Wednesday night.

The star also stepped out with cool new cotton candy-inspired pastel pink highlights painted over her silvery platinum color. And it looks like her stylist Mara Roszak couldn’t agree any more.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Short hair is incredibly versatile,” Roszak wrote on an Instagram photo debuting Delevingne’s color. “For any woman considering the chop, DO IT!”

It wasn’t just Delevingne’s new hair that had heads turning the second she hit the carpet. The Valerian actress showed off a lot of skin in a structured silver sequin mini dress from Atelier Versace Couture’s fall 2017 collection with a nude slip underneath to maintain a little bit of modesty. She completed the look with minimal jewelry and sparkly Stuart Weitzman heels.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! These Female Stars All Have One Thing in Common: Beautiful Buzz Cuts

Although we’re not quite sure how long the 24-year-old’s pink hair will last, she likely won’t grow out her pixie cut anytime soon.

“The fact that there’s no upkeep, that’s my favorite part about it…In the morning, it’s still a weird feeling to kind of brush my hand past my hair. But just doing it really was liberating,” Delevingne said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “The kind of power and not needing hair to be beautiful, and that was the message I really thought I needed to spread.”

Do you like Cara’s new pink ‘do? Share your thoughts in the comments below.