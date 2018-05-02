Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson Wear Matching Marijuana Leaf Shirts as They Prep for the Met Gala

Carine Roitfeld/Instagram

Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson will be dressed to impress in just a few days (the Met Gala is on May 7!), but on Wednesday they kept things very casual in their matching T-shirts and headbands.

The models were spotted hanging with CR Fashion Book editor Carine Roitfeld wearing similar vintage-style shirts featuring large marijuana leaf graphics. They also wore coordinating patterned headscarves.

Jackson added some personality to her look with a pair of oversize, lip-shaped sunglasses, while Delevingne sported some new silver strands. Just two days ago she was spotted with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott sporting her signature blonde hair hue. Perhaps Scott is designing a Met Gala gown for her that called for a quick silver hair color swap?

Jackson and Delevingne were spotted hanging out regularly in March, sharing snaps during a movie night where they watched Carol together. They were later spotted kissing in public. But a source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair are just friends.

“They have a flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively. “Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

On Wednesday, Jackson shared a photo of Delevingne with a big lipstick print smooch planted on her cheek.

Seeing as the two were together with the master, Roitfeld, perhaps a joint editorial modeling spread is in the works? Or a joint Met Gala red carpet moment? Stay tuned.