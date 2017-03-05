Short Hair, Don’t Care! Cara Delevingne Debuts Chic Bob — and a New Dye Job — in Paris

Cara Delevingne is making her own statement off the runway at Paris Fashion Week, debuting a new platinum hairdo during a night out with pals Kendall Jenner and Sasha Lane.

The 24-year-old model may have joined the lob squad over the summer, chopping her long blonde locks into a chic shoulder-skimming length, but now she’s going shorter than ever with a bob. Delevingne, who also dyed her hair a platinum color that contrasts with her famously full eyebrows, wore a braid down one side of her hair for the Paris outing and let the other side hang loose.

The Suicide Squad star isn’t the only one joining the “short hair, don’t care” movement. Her new style comes less than a month after Jenner, 21, made the cut for a sleek bob style. And this isn’t the first time she’s been inspired by her model friend to make a daring hair decision — Delevingne couldn’t make the cut for her lob until after Jenner began rocking the popular style. But you know what they say about imitation, and Delevingne knows how to put her own twist on the look.

RELATED VIDEO: Model Cara Delevingne Is Grabbing What?! (It’s for a Good Cause!)

The duo rocked their new tresses during an outing on Saturday night. Delevingne sported a black and white striped suit, reminiscent of gothic movies such as Beetlejuice or The Nightmare Before Christmas, paired with a flirty black crop top.

Jenner went glam with a red dress with turtleneck with a matching lipstick shade. She completed the look with thigh-high snakeskin boots. American Honey star Lane, on the other hand, donned a casual outfit consisting of a denim button down shirt and black pants.

Are you digging Cara’s chin-skimming style? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.