Cara Delevingne has already made a seamless transition from the catwalk to the big screen But her talents stretch far beyond modeling and acting. She’s also a singer.

The 24-year-old Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star just added “solo artist” to her résumé — and she’s launching her singing career with the song, “I Feel Everything,” a track produced by her friend and fellow Chanel muse Pharrell Williams. The best part? You don’t have to wait until the Valerian credits roll to hear her. Delevingne just released a major music video and we have the first look above.

The model-turned-actress-turned-singer stars alone in the video (save for a few clips from Valerian with her co-star Dane DeHaan), wearing two outfits: first, a navy tailored suit, a white button-down shirt and a matching navy tie, as well as a swarm of bright purple butterflies that cover her entire body thanks to some impressive CGI work.

RELATED PHOTOS: Cara Delevingne and More Stars Who Prove Buzz Cuts are Beautiful

FROM PEN: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films

Her hair also plays a major role in the video. Just after buzzing off her strands for her next film, Life in a Year, Delevingne appears in the video with five (very!) different wigs: a bright white-platinum bob, a short, shiny brunette bob with bangs, a long mane of curly red hair, as well as a messy bun and long dark blonde strands in clips from Valerian. (If her music career comes with even more beauty inspiration, we’re here for it.)

And, most importantly, she proves her singing prowess. Not like you needed any more proof that Delevingne is a triple threat.

What do you think of Delevingne’s music video? Sound off in the comments section, below!

Put your celeb and pop culture knowledge to the test and download PEOPLE and Zynga’s Crosswords with Friends.