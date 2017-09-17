Cara Delevingne Hops on the Lip Ring Trend at London Fashion Week

On Saturday, Cara Delevingne attended Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show in London — and she brought along a piece of statement lip jewelry.

The actress and model accessorized her edgy silver pixie cut with mismatched earrings, rose-tinted glasses, and a silver ring for her bottom lip.

Delevingne, 25, has modeled for Burberry over the years, starring in multiple advertising campaigns for the classic British luxury brand — including her very nude 2014 campaign with supermodel Kate Moss.

Of course, there’s no confirmation on whether Delevingne actually got her lip pierced or if she pulled a Kim Kardashian West and wore a faux lip ring for a night of punky glamour.

Delevingne recently celebrated her birthday in Mexico with a sampling of some of her most fashionable friends, including model-DJ Mary Charteris, casting director Tallulah Bernard, Burberry’s director of entertainment relations, Niamh Watmore, and French actress and ex-wife of Mark Ronson, Josephine de La Baume.

Cheekily, #sexico was chosen as the official hashtag for the birthday girl’s trip, which included stops in Mexico City, at the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá and Isla Holbox off the Yucatan Peninsula.

“I am so lucky to have such incredible friends, thank you for inspiring and supporting me ladies #Sexico,” Delevingne captioned a picture from the trip she shared on Instagram.

