Cara Delevingne Is Modeling Again! See Her Sexy New Campaign for Jimmy Choo

Once a model, always a model! Cara Delevingne notoriously quit modeling in 2015 to pursue an acting career. But after starring in a few fun films including Valerian and Suicide Squad, she’s returning to her roots, getting signed back to IMG Models and making a splash with a major beauty campaign for Dior and very fun new style gig. The 25-year-old is the face of Jimmy Choo’s Cruise 2018 ads, and as you can tell from the photos below, she’s still got it!

Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi said Delevingne’s “fun-loving, but glamorous” attitude perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the new collection, so they tapped the star to show off the new party-ready Jimmy Choo shoes and bags in its new editorial and video.

Delevingn got all dolled up in flirty party dresses (and, presumably, a wig- last we saw, she was sporting a brunette pixie cut) for the photoshoot and put on the slinkiest, shortest mini dresses on the planet for the accompanying video, Shimmer in the Dark (above). In the film, Delevingne does her sexiest runway walk down the streets of N.Y.C. on her way out for the evening wearing a pair of show-stopping sparkly boots.

In her own life, Delevingne says her favorite hotspot in N.Y.C. is no particular place at all. “I just like being on the streets in New York, because the energy is so amazing. You can see so many amazing things and meet so many amazing people.”

Having tested out every shoe in the collection, she says the black “Maine” heeled boots with the multi-coloured gems are by far her favorite. “I think they really represent cities, New York and the different colored lights—that flashy outer layer,” she said about the boots. “With New York being the city that never sleeps, they are the perfect shoes to wear and they’re also extremely comfortable.”

In some ads, she also models what the brand calls “unisex” styles, and Delevingne, who’s been open about her fluid sexuality, says she thinks fashion will catch up quickly. “As I feel about life, being male or female is less ‘opposite’ now than it ever has been,” she says. “I don’t think it’s necessarily about picking something that a man would wear. I think it’s about feeling comfortable whether it is masculine or feminine … It’s just about being comfortable with whatever you feel that day whether you decide to wear a ball gown or you decide to wear whatever you think a man would wear.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Shop the High-Fashion Boots Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and More Stars Are Loving

By the looks of the photos, she got right back into the swing of things on set, but says she prefers working on films rather than being a full-time model.

“I feel a lot less busy only because I’m finally doing all the different things I wanted to do,” she revealed. “When I had just one job being a model, it kind of felt quite monotonous—not in a bad way—but it was just a lot more travel and a lot more stress on me. Being able to create more and express emotions are the most important things for me, and it now doesn’t feel that I’m that busy at all because I’m doing what I love.”

Cara Delevingne Reveals the Craziest Thing She’s Ever Done for Love

If you’re looking for a perfect pair of party shoes this holiday season, you can’t go wrong with Jimmy Choo’s new cruise line, but be sure to follow Delevingne’s styling tips to really nail the look. “Glitter, sparkles, a feather boa if you’re interested,” she said about the perfect party outfit. “Obviously, a Santa hat or funny glasses. I like a good outfit change, so if you have a little Santa bag stockpiled with different outfits which you can put on and swap with people, I think that’s fun.”

And for Christmas day, funny sweaters are mandatory. “I’m very much pro Christmas jumpers – you are obliged at Christmas to look stupid because you’re with your family. So, everyone should wear a Christmas jumper at some point.”

SaveSave

SaveSave