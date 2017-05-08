Cara Delevingne continues to find new ways to decorate (and celebrate) her bald head. Less than a week after stepping onto the Met Gala red carpet with a silver painted pixie, the supermodel-turned-actress attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards with another creative look.

Delevingne sported what looks like a geometric flower painted in silver on the back of her platinum buzz cut. It coordinated with the metallic embellishment on her velvet Saint Laurent minidress and also added to her real tattoos which she has on the back of her neck and upper spine.

The 24-year-old star is gearing up to promote her next sci-fi action film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and the futuristic head tat might also be a nod to her powerful character Laureline.

The star has been very vocal about redefining the industry’s beauty standards since she shaved her entire head for an upcoming role.

“Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she hope her fans will be able to reevaluate what is important to them and move away from the superficial.

“Strip away the clothes, wipe off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions,” she continued. “Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

