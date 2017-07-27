Cara Delevingne might have shaved her head recently, but she’s still at the top our short list of stars who are serving up serious hair inspiration right these days. After making an unforgettable statement with her silver painted scalp at the Met Gala, she’s setting the style stakes higher while promoting her new movie, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, rocking finger waves, accessories and even a metallic glitter moment or two. And now the pro responsible for her recent styles, L’Oréal Paris hairstylist Mara Roszak, is letting us in on the details of their cool looks.

“There truly are endless options with [this length],” Roszaktells tells PeopleStyle. “Different styling shapes tell completely different stories.”



For Delevingne’s Hollywood premiere, the duo kicked things off with masterfully sculpted finger waves.

“It’s one of my favorite classic hairstyles,” Roszak says. “They immediately transport you to a different time and are incredibly romantic. Here I wanted to create a shiny [style], almost like armor, to compliment Cara’s metallic supernatural dress. Using a hard gel like L’Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Lock It Gel will help hold the style until it’s washed out.”

Next, she swept Delevingne’s short hair off to one side and decorated a section with bold chunks of silver foil — a look that stood out against her chic navy velour suit.

Metallic flecks on the @colbertlateshow ☄️☄️Tune in tomorrow night to see the completely adorable #caradelevingne plus Steven HIMSELF comment on her reflective hairs A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

“The metallic flecks anyone can play with,” Roszak explains. “Gold leaf is sold at most art supply stores. Apply a thin coating of gel to the hair, then a small sheet of the leaf.” But be careful, Roszak stresses: “It can be messy and crumble easily, so allow it to form its own shape.”

For the movie’s London premiere, Roszak went for a longer look (top), adding pieces of hair plus a black headband for a “mod style” to compliment her black suit and neck-full of jewels. “The ribbon was the final touch to tie the whole look [together].”

And for their latest look in Paris, Roszak applied blueish silver glitter that matched the model’s sequin dress.

Gradient sparkles dusted on a platinum pixie✨ @majormoonn gel really elates the inner child. #CaraDelevingne thank you for letting us play A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

“I used L’Oréal Paris Studio Over Worked Putty to mold the hair [because] the product adds dimension and separats strands,” she explains. She topped the look off with a sprinkle of glitter along the side and back of Delevingne’s head.

“Cara is an incredible beauty, and having the creative freedom to [style] her hair for this tour has been a dream.”

Reporting by Jackie Fields