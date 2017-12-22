Jimmy Choo/YouTube

As we quickly approach 2018, it’s safe to say that one of 2017’s major victories is the general agreement that sexual harassment just won’t fly anymore. From Harvey Weinstein to Matt Lauer and Mario Batali, women have taken a stand against the men who have wronged them — both in their personal and professional lives. But in a new Jimmy Choo boot commercial, Cara Delevingne, who has spoken out about her own harassment by Weinstein, seems to be sexually harassed while walking down the street — and the internet is not okay with it.

Delevingne, with a blonde wavy lob, is dressed in a sexy sequined red mini dress and black glittery booties as she struts her stuff confidently down the sidewalk, glancing at men that pass her by. But as she approaches one man on the sidewalk, he delivers that wolf-whistle that many women have encountered before, and follows up with a nod and approval of her Jimmy Choo boots. “Nice shoes, lady,” he says, and she smirks and keeps on walking.

Sure, the the brand was likely trying to convey that Delevingne was recognized for her sparkly shoes, rather than just her sex appeal. But as women everywhere have experienced, the act of cat-calling doesn’t feel great — and the internet is offended by the overall idea of glorifying the act.

Jessica Valenti wrote, “Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is?”

Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is? https://t.co/8TK9huRHLL — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 19, 2017

And another Twitter user, @bonbauman, wrote,”Because being cat-called and harassed on the streets of NYC is just so cool, sexy and fun! Wow. Read the room Jimmy Choo,” while another commenter simply replied: “Wow. Tone Deaf.”