Cara Delevingne Debuts Chocolate Pixie Hair — See Her Drastically Different ‘Do!

Who said blondes have more fun?

Cara Delevingne, 25, made a major style change, adding brunette to her arsenal of various hair trends she’s started over the years. Delevingne’s latest hair transformation comes after she shaved it in April for a movie role.

The supermodel, movie star and now book author debuted her brown locks, a change from the platinum pixie she was previously sporting, for the first signing of her new YA book, Mirror, Mirror.

Delevingne stepped out for the book signing at the Waterstones Piccadilly in London, England, complementing the look with a chestnut eye shadow that made her green eyes pop, as well as a cobalt blue dress from David Koma’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection that was studded with metal embellishments around a scoop sleeve.

The actress shared a Boomerang on Instagram, sitting on a couch with a box full of her books on her lap.

“It’s finally here!!” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait for you all in the UK to get yours too. Pre-order is still available in the US.”

The model is having fun experimenting with epic hairstyles since she’s shaved her head, testing out everything from gradient green glitter to silver metallic flecks to sculpted finger waves.

Although it’s not certain how long her brunette hair will last, she likely won’t grow out her pixie cut anytime soon.

“The fact that there’s no upkeep, that’s my favorite part about it…In the morning, it’s still a weird feeling to kind of brush my hand past my hair. But just doing it really was liberating,” Delevingne said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “The kind of power and not needing hair to be beautiful, and that was the message I really thought I needed to spread.”