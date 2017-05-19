We love a good fashion faceoff here at the PeopleStyle offices, and we just spotted one of the craziest ones yet: Two stars hit the red carpet for the premiere of Loveless at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival yesterday wearing the exact same Dior gown.

Thylane Blondeau (left), a 16-year-old French model who was just tapped as one of the newest brand ambassadors for L’Oréal, and Russian actress Svetlana Ustinova (right) showed up to the screening wearing the same whimsical Dior gown from the brand’s spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

The gown features colorful drawings and intricate embroidery, and for the most part, the ladies styled the look almost exactly the same. Blondeau and Ustinova both wore their hair in loose textured waves and selected nearly identical nude pointed-toe pumps. The main difference? Ustinova belted her gown with a piece from Dior and accessorized her look with hoop earrings and iPhone in hand.

But the biggest shocker we discovered: Nicole Kidman wore this dress first!

The Big Little Lies star actually donned the style back in February at Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala with Dior pumps (that look super similar to the ones the stars wore in Cannes) and a beautiful ruby choker necklace.

Who do you think wins this fashion faceoff? Sound off in the comments below!