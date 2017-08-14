Candice Swanepoel Wears Sexy Leather Cowboy Chaps for New Victoria's Secret Photo Shoot

Candice Swanepoel is bringing sexy to the Wild West!

The 28-year-old model gave her 11 million Instagram followers an inside look at her latest work with Victoria’s Secret: a sultry, cowboy-themed, chaps-wearing photo shoot.

She first shared a short video clip of herself wearing only underwear, a cowboy hat and a pair of revealing chaps that left very little to the imagination.

🌾 @victoriassecret A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

“Wild Wild West out here,” she captioned the clip. She gave fans another look at her derrière in a follow-up post, sharing a video of herself wiggling her bottom.

The star was shown in yet another post walking through a grassy field as another model rode on a horse behind her. Famed photographer Russell James shared the same video on his own Instagram account, writing, “Showdown at Ten Mile Ranch.”

@victoriassecret @_virginiayoung_ @brianbuenaventura_ @tracydeleu @enamelle A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

#giddyup 🐎🐎🐎 #bumbumtamtam A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

The shoot comes less than three months after Swanepoel returned to the famous brand following the October 2016 birth of her son, Anacã. She shared the news on Instagram in May, uploading a photo of herself dressed in the brand’s athletic gear with the caption “Getting back into the groove.”

In August, the model opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a mom — and her “natural, no drugs” childbirth.

“I don’t wanna put anyone off of having kids,” she said. “I think society has made women afraid of giving [birth naturally], but it’s totally doable if you prepare yourself in the right way,” she adds.

