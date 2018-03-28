Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Shows Off Her Butt-Baring Wardrobe Malfunction

Camila Mendes/Instagram; Inset: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Almost no one in Hollywood is immune to the dreaded wardrobe malfunction. Chrissy Teigen once apologized “to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha” at the 2016 AMAs, Beyoncé‘s top slid a little too far to to the left (to the left), and Elizabeth Olsen‘s dress even blew straight into the air.

But of all outfit issues, ripping your jeans in public is probably one of the most dreaded — and the most common — situations to fall into. It happens to women, it happens to men, and quite frankly, it’s pretty much impossible to avoid at some point in one’s denim-wearing lifetime. So when Riverdale actress Camila Mendes found herself with two accidentally-revealed butt cheeks on her trusty pair of jeans, she didn’t get embarrassed. Instead, she celebrated it on Instagram.

Mendes shared a shot of her jeans-clad butt, with two large tears below her butt. And despite whatever may have caused the issue, the star is blaming it on her “Brazilian” booty.

“abandon hope all ye brazilian booties who enter these jeans 🍑 #rip,” she captioned the photo.

And although it might not be the most wearable look to sport around town. She’s not the first star to fall into this dilemma. Kylie Jenner showed off her ripped butt back in 2016 — a photo that unsurprisingly sparked a trend in the jean-wearing world.