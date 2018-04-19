Camila Mendes Poses Makeup Free – and Shares the 5 Skincare Products She Uses Every Morning

Joining stars like Megan Mullally, Yara Shahidi and Emmy Rossum, Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, 23, went without one ounce of makeup to pose for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue this year.

Although Mendes admits she does feel most like herself with “an in-between amount of makeup” on, the actress relies on five skincare products she applies every single morning to keep her complexion clear and glowing.

Each day, Mendes wakes up and washes her face with the Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash ($23) first thing in the morning.

“It smells so good. It’s like a minty smell!” the star tells PEOPLE.

Lauren Dukoff

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Next, Mendes grabs some soothing Burt’s Bees Rosewater Toner ($10.99), dabs some on a cotton ball and pats it around her face.

To keep her undereyes looking bright sans concealer, the actress taps on Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm ($38), which she says she loves. “It’s like a goat milky balm that I lather on all over my eyes,” Mendes explains.

Watch the full episode of People Features: Natural Beauties – Stars Without Makeup streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Next, she skips a serum, going straight for Glossier’s Priming Moisturizer ($22). “Then I dab a little bit of the Kate Somerville Restorative Oil ($65) on it to make it more dewy,” the star says.

And every once and a while, to detox her skin after long hours wearing heavy makeup on set while filming Riverdale, Mendes will splurge on a luxurious facial. “I get them every once in a while especially when I’m working,” she says. “When I’m filming a lot I try to get them once every two weeks because I wear so much makeup on set and it’s just getting caked on.”

Her favorite treatment? Microdermabrasion. “I do it to just kind of exfoliate and then I can see all the makeup that’s been stuck into my pores. So that helps a lot!”

— with reporting by Jessica Fecteau

For more from our Beautiful issue, pick up the magazine when it hits newsstands on Friday and check out all of our coverage on People.com.