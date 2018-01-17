Fashion takes a backseat to warmth and comfort in the winter months for most, but Camila Cabello wasn’t going to let below-freezing temperatures wreck her style game for her performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. However, she did have to come up with a creative way to bring her “Havana” heat to Times Square for her New Year’s Eve performance.

Sitting down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the struggle of singing in such frigid weather, the 20-year-old singer explained that she was so cold during soundcheck that she “couldn’t feel my chin.” Several layers of clothing plus gloves and a turtleneck didn’t do the trick, so for the real show, the Miami native took hand warmers and strategically placed them…down there.

“I put it right above my underwear, but underneath my pants,” she explained to the host. “It was great.”

Cabello explained that she couldn’t put the hand warmers in her shoes because it made them uncomfortable, but viewers couldn’t tell what was beneath her striped silver and black outfit with plenty of bling and floor-length black jacket with embroidered details.

Camila Cabello Mark Sagliocco/STTK/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello Nicholas Hunt/Getty

DeGeneres asked, “So you felt the heat there and it made you think of Havana?” referring to the hit song — a favorite of Barack Obama’s! — she performed New Year’s Eve.

“Yeah! Exactly,” she replied. “I think I’ll do that any time I perform in negative 30. Or in general.” (Of course, she could always try her other stay-warm trick – attempting to kiss Nick Jonas at midnight!)

Will you be stealing Camila Cabello's trick to staying warm this winter?